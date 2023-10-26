Residents learn about new e-wallet app ‘SEN’ | THE DAILY HERALD

Finance Minister Ardwell Irion (second left) at the onboarding session.





PHILIPSBURG–The Ministry of Finance recently hosted an onboarding session with a room full of residents interested in being some of the first to try out the new e-wallet app SEN, by CX Pay.

The event was open to the public as well as civil servants, 85 of whom showed up to learn more about the app’s features, functions and capabilities.

The name SEN is a play on the colloquial St. Maarten use of the word “send”, as the app will be used to send money from one user to another, among other features. SEN, by CX Pay, was originally announced at the Islandpreneur Live 2023 event.

Minister of Finance Ardwell Irion called it “a hybrid between Cash App and Venmo.”

According to a press release, SEN represents an innovation that has been long requested by residents looking for an easier way to send and receive money virtually. The app bridges the gap between traditional banking systems and the unbanked or under-banked population.

The SEN App, by CX Pay, is currently in its beta testing phases, and will be available for the public following monitored trials. For more information, email

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/residents-learn-about-new-e-wallet-app-sen