Resignation of the Pisas II Cabinet | THE DAILY HERALD

On Thursday Curaçao Prime Minister Gilmar Pisas, along with other members of the Council of Ministers and the plenipotentiary minister, formally submitted the resignation of the Pisas II Cabinet to Governor Lucille George-Wout. This procedural step comes in accordance with the parliamentary elections today, Friday. In keeping with tradition, the outgoing government will continue in a caretaker role until a new one is formed and sworn in.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/resignation-of-the-pisas-ii-cabinet