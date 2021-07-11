Restaurants, bars, open until midnight, nightclubs to open with strict protocols | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–Préfet Délegué Serge Gouteyron has implemented a raft of COVID-19 control measures, strengthening some and relaxing others as the health situation evolves in St. Martin.

The latest data from Santé Publique France confirm a decrease in positive cases of COVID-19 in St. Martin. However, even if this trend has started, the préfet has called for utmost caution. Twelve people have died in less than a month, rendering the situation still fragile.

As far as new measures are concerned, the following changes are in effect: restaurants and bars in St. Martin are now authorised to open until midnight; due to recent incidents, the stands in sport stadiums are no longer authorised to receive the public; and nightclubs are allowed to open under strict health protocols.

The Préfecture reminds that sporting, religious and cultural events require a declaration and authorisation from the Préfecture. Recent incidents have been noted and administrative closure procedures have been initiated against offenders.

Vaccination remains the best way to protect oneself against the COVID-19 epidemic. The Galisbay “vaccinodrome” is open from 8:00am to 4:00pm Monday to Saturday, including for teenagers 11-18 years old.

Nearly 32 per cent of the population has received a first injection against COVID-19, but that is still insufficient to allow a return to normal life.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/restaurants-bars-open-until-midnight-nightclubs-to-open-with-strict-protocols