Restore education for COVID-19 generation | THE DAILY HERALD

A symbolic joint click of the mouse to start KAP’s video

WILLEMSTAD–On the occasion of International Day of Education, which was celebrated for the third time this year, Curaçao Minister of Education Science, Culture and Sport OWCS Steven Croes emphasised the importance of teaching children at a young age to have good values such as discipline, love, respect for each other, working together and participating in the community, among others.

This anniversary took place in the wake of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic that led to a global learning disruption of unprecedented scale and severity. This year’s United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) theme aims to “Recover and Revitalise Education for the COVID-19 Generation”.

In view of such, Croes celebrated the day at the Emmy Berthold School for Foundation Based Education (FBE). Students from this school and high school “Kolegio Alejandro Paula” (KAP) produced a video indicating how they dealt with the pandemic as the COVID-19 generation.

On this day also, activities towards the 10 years that Curaçao will celebrate being an associate member of UNESCO were launched. This is a celebration with a goal to involve the youth in the various activities to advance their self-development, the minister said.

Assistant Director for Priority Africa and National Commissions Firmin Matoko sent a video message congratulating Curaçao and its National UNESCO Commission for celebrating this day, and also for the launch of activities for this year.

In her message, Director General of UNESCO Audrey Azouley said, “At the peak of the pandemic, schools were actually closed for 91 per cent of learners, or 1.5 billion pupils and students. It then became apparent to everyone that education was a global public good and school was more than just a place of learning: it was also a place that provided protection, well-being, food and freedom. For many, non-school education had to be organised through radio, television, correspondence and online.”

Azoulay went on to say that “reopening schools, and keeping them open, should therefore be the priority. But it must be done while fully protecting the health of teachers, pupils and their families.”

International Day of Education is usually celebrated on January 24, but due to the fact that it fell on a Sunday, the celebrations this year covered two days worldwide, with lots of activities.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/restore-education-for-covid-19-generation