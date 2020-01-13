Retired Brooklyn librarian pledges her support to Philipsburg Library | THE DAILY HERALD

Director of Philipsburg Jubilee Library Glenderlin Holiday and project manager Pieter Lucas with retired children’s librarian from Brooklyn, New York, Vikki Hill.

PHILIPSBURG–Long-time children’s librarian Vikki Hill from Brooklyn, New York, visited Philipsburg Jubilee Library during a short visit to St. Maarten.

Vikki, who is the granddaughter of the late Victoria Ellis, who used to live in Middle Region, lived her whole life in the United States and comes to St. Maarten on a regular basis to visit her family and to go back to her roots since 1973. She is retired now, after having worked as a librarian for 33 years.

This time, Hill visited St. Maarten on a special mission to support the library. She was impressed with the effects Hurricane Irma had on the Library’s building and functioning and applauded the library staff for their strength to continue delivering services, even on a limited scale.

While walking through the library, she immediately scanned the need of the library for a more updated youth encyclopaedia, as the present one is from 2008. When leaving, she promised to continue to support the library from her hometown New York. The library said it feels honoured to have ambassadors like Hill around the world.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93965-retired-brooklyn-librarian-pledges-her-support-to-philipsburg-library