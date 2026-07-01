Retired teachers celebrated at the VOICES Emancipation Day event | THE DAILY HERALD

The Cultural Glamour Dancers give a performance before the main ceremony.

CUL DE SAC–There was a palpable sense of community in the crowd that gathered together for the Cultural Ancestral Emancipation Day Celebration at Emilio Wilson Park on Wednesday, July 1. “Education is Our Foundation” was this year’s special theme, and the event honoured some 35 educators ages 70 and older for their contributions in shaping and moulding the generations. This was the 16th annual Emancipation Day programme organised by the Victory Over Injustice Consciously Eliminating Silence (VOICES) Foundation.

VOICES President Nkosazana Illis said that this year was one of ancestral truth, awakening, and calling, and that she could not have thought of a better group to honour than retired teachers who have done so much to shape society. Illis co-hosted the event with President of Parliament Sarah Wescot-Williams who in her opening words expressed gratitude and prompted “as long as God gives you breath, continue to teach, continue to instil and continue to educate.”

During the ceremony, MC Rolando Tobias introduced each retired teacher, and they were all invited to say a few words. Notably, many of them were among the first to work at, or run, a number of schools in St. Maarten, and many were among the first to teach during the population boom following the return of St. Maarten families from Aruba in the 1960s.

They reflected on their teaching journeys, the importance of education to society, and many also shared the influence that their own teachers had on them as children. Each teacher received a copy of the newly published book by Dr. Yadira Boston, “Educator’s Perceptions of St. Maarten’s Readiness for Independence: A Social Justice Conversation”.

Honourees were: Vivian Roberts, Aline Choisy, Vida Hodge, Leopold Mathew, Oldine Bryson-Pantophlet, Elbert Sprott, Stanley Hodge, Marva Richardson, Dr. Alma Fleming-Rogers, Bernadine Van Veen, Elsje Bosch, Clodia “Nancy” Hodge-Peterson, Bernadette Richardson, Josianne Fleming-Artsen, William Marlin, Joyce Bell, Patricia Lourens-Philip, Solange Duncan, Wycliffe Smith, Judith Halley, Edna Rijkaard, Althea Barry, Edna Letang-Baly, Claire Elshot-Aventurin, Claire Van Putten, Alvine Rombley, Oswald Francis, Dr. Nilda Lynch-Arduin, Velda James, Merlese Lake-Bass, Asha Stevens, Kaylinda Philips, Beverly Hyman, Genette “Silvie” Ravenberg, and Felicito Arrindell. Arrindell was not a teacher but had a significant impact on the youth by organising a children’s carnival troupe every year.

Dignitaries in attendance, besides co-host Sarah Wescot-Williams, included Members of Parliament Francisco Lacroes and Ludmila De Weever. Former notable politician William Marlin was also counted among the honourees as a past teacher.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/retired-teachers-celebrated-at-the-voices-emancipation-day-event