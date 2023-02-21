Return of Carnival good for economy | THE DAILY HERALD

Sunday’s “Gran Marcha” got underway around 12:30pm, but soon after the start halted for a while. About eight hours later, at 9:00pm the last group arrived at Plasa Brion. Carnival 2023 will come to an end with the adults’ farewell parade Tuesday evening, followed by the burning of King Momo at midnight.

WILLEMSTAD–Due to the pandemic, Curaçao had to do without a Carnival for no less than two years. But now that it can continue the enthusiasm seems even greater than previously, hospitality industry representatives told Caribbean Network. “This is very good for the economy.”

There obviously are no hard figures yet about the Carnival period, but “hotels are all very well occupied,” said Hans Slier of Curaçao Hospitality and Tourism Association CHATA.

“It is a bit difficult with Europe right now because flights are limited, so I think relatively many people from North- and South America are here. Our Carnival is also highly appreciated in the region itself. It attracts many people from the Caribbean and Suriname.”

“Carnival is the largest, most important event for the island,” added Slier. “The North Sea Jazz Festival will not take place this year, but we do have the Sea Blues Festival. Events like this put us on the international map.”

“And it’s not necessarily only about the hotels. It starts with them and CTB attracting visitors, but it is the whole economy that benefits, such as car rentals, diving schools and excursions. In the end banks, supermarkets, importers and restaurants also benefit, so we are happy carnival is back.”

Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) has been busy for months “with international promotion” to attract as many guests as possible. The interest is also “slightly bigger than before the pandemic,” confirmed director Muryad de Bruin.

“We also have a good relationship with international media and there too you see that there is more interest. We are fully prepared to show them the best side of our island. Influencers have also come to cover our Carnival.”

CTB wants the island’s Carnival to be “successful internationally” but has a point of concern. “A very important aspect is how clean our island is,” explained De Bruin, “so keeping it clean is high on our agenda.”

The island struggles with street litter and the dumping of bulky waste in nature. Minister Charles Cooper of Traffic, Transport and Spatial Planning VVRP wants to intervene. Vehicles used for illegal dumps should be taken away and crushed, he said earlier.

CHATA remains disappointed that KLM went from two to mostly one daily flight since October, leading to “a quarter fewer” tourists from the Netherlands. Nevertheless, optimism can be heard, “because that will change in April when there will be more flights again.”

“In addition, the tourism industry on Curaçao is generally doing very well anyway,” concluded Slier.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/return-of-carnival-good-for-economy