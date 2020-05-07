Returning residents will have to agree to be quarantined | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Persons who want to return to St. Maarten once the lockdown measures have de-escalated will have to first agree to be quarantined for a mandatory period of two weeks, before they can receive the green light to enter the country.

Prime Minister and Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Chairperson Silveria Jacobs said on Wednesday that government is seeking another location to quarantine these persons, as authorities do not want to place persons who are not displaying any symptoms with those who are displaying symptoms.

“We want another location to quarantine persons who will only be able to return home based on criteria,” Jacobs said. She explained that returning residents will be able to return home only if they agree to be quarantined.

She said authorities will look at phasing in the re-entry of residents to the country starting with around 40 Social and Health Insurance SZV patients and their companions who are presently abroad, as soon as this can be arranged.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/returning-residents-will-have-to-agree-to-be-quarantined