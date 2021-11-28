Revised COVID-19 rules for travel France to St. Martin | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–The following decree n°2021-1521 of November 25, amending decree n°2021-699 of June 1, prescribing the general measures necessary for management of the end of the health crisis modifies the conditions of entry of travellers from mainland France to the Northern Islands.

All travellers coming from mainland France to the islands of St. Barths and St. Martin must present a test – vaccinated persons must provide an antigenic test less than 48 hours old, or a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test less than 72 hours old.

Unvaccinated persons must provide a test less than 24-hours old, antigenic or PCR, present a compelling professional, health or family reason; complete a declaration on honour to carry out a week of isolation on arrival to the territory, and to undertake to carry out a new COVID screening test after seven days.

The rules for travel from St. Barths and St. Martin to mainland France remain unchanged. The rules for travel between French islands (St. Barths, St. Martin, Guadeloupe and Martinique) remain unchanged.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/revised-covid-19-rules-for-travel-france-to-st-martin