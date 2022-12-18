Reward offered for info leading to arrest in infant injury case | THE DAILY HERALD

The mother with her four-month-old baby at St. Maarten Medical Center.

PHILIPSBURG–More than a year after a rock thrown through the back window of a car almost killed a baby inside the car, leaving the infant bleeding from the head, police detectives and the prosecutor still have no clue as to who did this. A NAf. 3,000 reward is offered for tips leading to the arrest of the perpetrator.

The rock barely missed the four-month-old child, but shards of the rear window landed on the baby in her car seat, resulting in cuts to her forehead, cheeks, nose and around her eyes.

In the hospital it turned out that the baby had glass splinters in her eyes. Fortunately, these could be removed without permanent damage.

The incident occurred on October 15, 2021, on Airport Road in the Vicinity of Banco di Caribe. Camera footage shows the child’s parents’ black BMW and two scooters riders harassing the couple after their child was injured, but investigators have not been able to identify the young men as all cameras were too far away to recognise faces.

The young man who threw the rock through the car window belongs to a group of bikers who constantly make road traffic unsafe with their antics on the road.

“We were on our way home from Port de Plaisance and drove over the causeway bridge when we got caught up in between more than 20 bikers,” the father, who was driving the car, explained two days after the incident. “Three motorbike riders in front of us started to do wheelies, from left to right, almost hitting our car.”

When approaching the speedbump halfway across the bridge, the father was forced to slow down. “That is when we got hit from behind,” he said. “My intention was to stop, but to our great shock, the bikers went berserk.”

The couple immediately realised they were in danger. “I tried to get away as quickly as possible,” the father said. “At the end of the bridge, I turned left on Airport Road in the direction of the Simpson Bay bridge. We thought we had lost them at Banco di Caribe; for a moment I didn’t see the bikers. But then a rock shattered the rear window of our car.” The parents looked at their baby and found her covered with blood.

St. Maarten Police Force KPSM, in collaboration the Prosecutor’s Office OM SXM, is offering a NAf. 3,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for injuring the four-month-old girl. “Anyone who has witnessed this incident or has related information is urged to come forward,” police and prosecutor said in a joint statement.

Please contact the Major Crimes Team on +1-721-542-2222 ext. 208, 211 or 214 or call the anonymous tip line 9300.

