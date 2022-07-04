Richardson considers half-way programme for former inmates | THE DAILY HERALD

From left, front row: Fundashon Krusada Director Junny Josephina, Minister of Justice Anna Richardson and Senior Policy Advisor Johishi Romney; back row, Senior Legal Policy Advisor Geertje van Haperen.

PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Justice Anna Richardson is looking at “Fundashon Krusada” (Krusada Foundation) in Bonaire as an example for providing guidance to former substance abusers, former prison inmates and at-risk youth. The establishment of a similar entity in St. Maarten is in the offing.



Richardson paid a courtesy visit to Krusada Foundation during her working visit to Bonaire which began on Monday, June 27, with the first Justice Tripartite meeting between Aruba, Curaçao and St. Maarten.

Krusada Foundation carries out projects for former inmates with the purpose of resocialisation and a half-way programme aiding them in their transition from prison back into society. Krusada Foundation Director Junny Josephina has been leading the programme for the past six years. However, the programme has been in existence for more than 20 years.

The layout of the foundation’s half-way housing is a neighbourhood concept. The setting and environment allow clients the opportunity to work towards healthy socialisation and independent living in the near future. The foundation provides a workshop where goods such as furniture are built by inmates of the Bonaire prison, as well as other clients of the programme.

There is also a greenhouse where plants and vegetables are grown. The products of these two work programmes are sold to the community. This commercial aspect to the work programme creates a stable extra source of income for the clients and the foundation.

Josephina is quite passionate about this programme and the positive support it gives to persons who have served time and need the skills and support to transition back into society.

Richardson thanked the Krusada Foundation team for sharing the positive work the foundation carries out. “There are grant opportunities for programmes such as that, which would aid in the strengthening of St. Maarten’s justice and social sectors,” Richardson said. “As Minister of Justice, I intend to explore funding on every possible level to help bring these much-needed programmes into operation in St. Maarten.”

In support of Richardson’s pursuit to establish and offer inmates of the Pointe Blanche prison and Miss Lalie Youth Correctional Centre the same support, Josephina is planning a trip to St. Maarten soon to explore possible locations and assist in the development of programmes that will allow for a pilot programme to be launched as soon as possible.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/richardson-considers-half-way-programme-for-former-inmates