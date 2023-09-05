Richardson speaks on contribution of migration at UNFPA Antigua conf. | THE DAILY HERALD

Justice Minister Anna Richardson.

PHILIPSBURG–Justice Minister Anna Richardson is representing Sint Maarten as a speaker at a United National Population Fund (UNFPA) conference in Antigua on the role of Migrants in Sustainable Development. Richardson attended the event on invitation of Director of the Sub-Regional Office for the Caribbean for the United Nations Population Fund Elizabeth Arnold-Talbert. The conference began on Monday, September 4, and will continued today, Tuesday, September 5.

Richardson participated in the 4th session of the forum where she delivered a speech on the subject of the contribution of migrants to Caribbean economies, policies to facilitate economic migration, threats and opportunities related to skilled migration, diaspora engagement, it was stated in a press release.

The conference is being hosted by the UNFPA in conjunction with the government of Antigua and Barbuda and the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean.

