Riches of the land | THE DAILY HERALD

Ishmael Berkel of the Berkel Family Plantation proudly displays a record pumpkin weighing in at 44 pounds. Berkel says the soil in St. Eustatius is extremely fertile and that perseverance and patience are rewarding:

“I now have a harvest of over 30 large pumpkins. It is quality, not quantity, that counts. Pumpkins are crammed with vitamins, minerals and nutrients that are very healthy. Moreover, their taste is divine,” Berkel said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/riches-of-the-land