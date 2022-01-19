Rider breaks two legs in third day-in-a-row scooter accident | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–A scooter rider broke two legs in a traffic accident on Nisbeth Road, near the old post office in Philipsburg this morning. It is the third day in a row that the Police Force St. Maarten dealt with a serious accident involving a scooter.

The rider was taken to the St. Maarten Medical Centre (SMMC) to treat his fractured legs and upper body injuries.

The Traffic Department is currently investigating the incident and hoped to provide more information at a later time, said spokesperson Joe Josepha.

