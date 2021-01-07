Riders in fatal scooter accident were speeding | THE DAILY HERALD

One of the scooters involved in the accident.

~ Increase in risky behaviour noted ~

PHILIPSBURG–The motor-scooter riders involved the accident on A.J.C. Brouwer Road around 2:30pm Wednesday which resulted in the first road fatality for the year had been driving at such a high speed that it was impossible for either of them to avoid a head-on collision, police said.

Investigators believe the scooter riders were driving in opposite directions and simultaneously overtook vehicles on A.J.C. Brouwer Road, causing the massive collision. The investigation into the incident further shows both persons were driving at such high speed that it was impossible for either of them to avoid a head-on collision, police spokesperson E. Josepha said in a press release on Thursday.

The first victim A.M.J.H. fractured his left arm and was taken to the Emergency Room at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) by Ambulance personnel. The second victim C.D.W. suffered severe head injuries and lost his life at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The Police Force expressed condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

The police warned scooter riders, motorcycle riders and motorists about their behaviour in traffic, particularly during the busy hours of the afternoon.

“Serious accidents keep happening and … the severity of the damage caused may eventually result in the death of the rider or someone around them. We have noticed an increase in risky behaviour by certain groups of road users which is causing concern for the safety of the general public. One of the issues that has our attention over the last few weeks is drivers not adhering to the speed limits and driving/riding in such a way that it is obstructing safety and free flow of traffic,” Josepha said.

He said research shows that speeding is the second most common cause of road accidents. As car, motorcycle and truck accidents that involve speeding typically occur at high speeds, speeding is also a major cause of serious or fatal road injuries.

Driving above the speed limit is a common practice for many motorists. In addition, illegal behaviour vastly increases the risk of losing control of a vehicle and causing an accident.

“Even a small increase in speed can result in a much higher risk of being involved in a collision or other type of accident. As such, it is essential for motorists to be aware of the speed at which they are traveling and stay within the legal limits.”

The Police Traffic Department has looked at several reasons behind some very serious vehicle accidents that have taken place over the last few months, where individuals were severely injured or lost their lives. An overview that was done showed that reckless driving was one of the main causes of these types of accident.

“A lot of the vehicle accidents could be avoided if everyone drives and pays attention to not only yourself but other vehicles in your vicinity,” the police said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/riders-in-fatal-scooter-accident-were-speeding