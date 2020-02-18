Rio Productions pulls out of Carnival 2020 | THE DAILY HERALD

~ Cannot source material from China due to coronavirus ~

PHILIPSBURG–The management of Rio Productions announced in a press release on Tuesday that it has decided to pull out of Carnival 2020. The decision stems from the difficulty in sourcing and delivering materials from China due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The coronavirus outbreak is severely impacting the delivery of raw materials such as fabric, feathers, beads, gems and trim needed to make the company’s Carnival costumes. “Factories cannot guarantee the shipment of materials … in time for the production and sourcing these items out of the US [United States – Ed.] is simply cost-prohibitive,” according to the press release.

“Due to disease prevention measures in factories and warehouses in China, all shipments are delayed and the uncertainty surrounding new delivery dates is simply too risky and will directly and adversely affect the production of our troupe. As the Rio Productions section in the Road Gods Mas troupe caters to approximately 200 participants, the risk factor is simply too high. …

“In the interest of preserving its good name and reputation, Rio Productions prefers to withdraw and save its good standing amongst its revellers,” said Rio Productions President Brenda Wathey.

She said the venture is even riskier considering that the final costumes would still have to be shipped from Trinidad.

Wathey said the decision only affects the Rio Productions section in the Road Gods Mas troupe and not any other group.

“We sincerely apologise to those who have registered for any inconvenience caused and advise that any deposits which have been made, specifically for costumes within the Rio Productions section, will be fully refunded.

“This is simply out of our control. However, by making this decision now, 10 weeks before the parade, we hope that all Carnival-lovers will still have ample time to register for the parade in another section of Road Gods Mas for Carnival 2020.

“Rio Productions will continue to promote St. Maarten’s beautiful Carnival product and wishes the St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) the best of luck in organising another successful Carnival event,” concluded Wathey.

