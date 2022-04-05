Risky ride | THE DAILY HERALD

It turns out that two stowaways from the Dominican Republic who arrived in Bonaire onboard an oil tanker last Thursday spent the entire journey at sea camped on the huge rudder and inside its housing.

The vessel coming out of Puerto Plata took four days to sail to the island. Both men were detained and applied for asylum. The Immigration and Naturalisation Department of the Caribbean Netherlands (IND-CN) will now process their request, which can take up to six months.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/risky-ride