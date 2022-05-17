Rival gangs identified in Colombier homicide case | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–The Gendarmerie disclosed an individual connected to the Colombier homicide case back in February was arrested on April 11, and more arrests are expected.

On February 18 at around 10:30pm a 15-year-old teenager was fatally shot while on the road in Colombier and died of his injuries. The investigation was entrusted to the detectives of Brigade de Recherches in St. Martin.

The numerous and meticulous investigations carried out since the shooting have made it possible to establish that this was a settling of scores between two rival gangs, the origin of which was the theft of the scooter of one of the accused, which had been perpetrated the same day.

Within a few weeks, the investigation identified the young men suspected of having participated in this homicidal raid. Two of the suspects are on the run abroad. The Gendarmerie indicated three waves of arrests will be necessary and will involve all the units of the Gendarmerie. The investigation continues.

