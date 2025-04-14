Road checks near Point Blanche lead to fines and towed vehicles | THE DAILY HERALD

The controls (above) focused on both private vehicles and heavy equipment trucks. A motorcycle rider performing stunts (below) had to give up his bike for lack of documents.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM intensified its road safety efforts on Friday, April 11, with a large-scale vehicle control operation along Juancho Yrausquin Boulevard, near the Point Blanche area.

The operation, which began in the early morning hours, focused on both private vehicles and heavy equipment trucks travelling to and from Point Blanche. Officers carried out technical inspections and verified the legal documentation required for the safe and lawful transport of goods.

In total, 47 vehicles were stopped and inspected. The checks resulted in eight fines being issued for various traffic violations, and three vehicles were towed due to missing or incomplete documentation.

During the operation, officers also intercepted a motorcycle rider performing stunts dangerously close to the control zone. Upon inspection, the motorcycle was found to be improperly documented and was towed on the spot.

KPSM is urging all vehicle owners whose vehicles were seized to report to the Philipsburg Police Station with the correct paperwork to retrieve their property as soon as possible.

In a statement, KPSM announced that similar operations will be ramped up in the coming weeks as part of a broader campaign to improve road safety across the country. Special attention will be given to motorcycle and scooter riders, who are reminded that operating without valid documentation is illegal and could lead to vehicle seizure and possible legal consequences.

KPSM reaffirmed its commitment to enforcing traffic laws and ensuring the safety of all road users. “These actions are not only about penalties – they are about preventing accidents and saving lives,” the statement read.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/road-checks-near-point-blanche-lead-to-fines-and-towed-vehicles