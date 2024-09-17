Road closed due to STUCO pipe replacement project | THE DAILY HERALD

Road work on Mansion Road.

ST. EUSTATIUS–Statia Utility Company STUCO is busy with its pipe replacement project and traffic diversions have been put in place on two roads.

A section of Korthalsweg, heading toward STUCO’s building, has been blocked, past Sandy Road. The junction at Mansion Road and Paramiraweg heading towards STUCO will be accessible to traffic.

Road work on Korthalsweg.Persons travelling to Queen Beatrix Medical Centre or town will have to use Sandy Road.

This road closure comes after reportedly heavy traffic congestion on Monday morning. Initially, STUCO did not close the section of Korthalsweg, but only advised motorists to use Sandy Road.

“We acknowledge the inconvenience this may cause and deeply appreciate your patience and understanding as the team works diligently to address and remedy the persistent leak issues,” STUCO said in a Facebook post on Monday.

STUCO’s pipe replacement project is slated to finish in December.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/road-closed-due-to-stuco-pipe-replacement-project