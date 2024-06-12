Road closure for Flag Day & Patriotic School Parade | THE DAILY HERALD

Sucker Garden Road will be closed off on Thursday morning. Motorists are encouraged to utilise alternative routes.

SUCKER GARDEN–The Department of Infrastructure of the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI, in cooperation with the Department of Culture of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports (ECYS), announces a temporary road closure for the Annual Flag Day Celebration and Patriotic School Parade on Thursday, June 13.

The Flag Day Celebration will take place in the district of Sucker Garden and at the Marie Genevieve de Weever Primary School. The Patriotic School Parade will commence at 8:30am and conclude at 9:30am on public roads.

The parade will start at the midpoint on Sucker Garden Road, across from Nicka Supermarket, proceed towards Philipsburg, turn onto Guana Bay Road, and continue to Hope Estate Road, ending at Marie Genevieve de Weever Primary School.

During the parade, it is crucial for all road users to follow the directions provided by security personnel and road management teams to ensure safety and efficiency. Traffic redirection measures will be implemented to maintain a smooth flow of vehicles, and motorists are strongly encouraged to utilise alternative routes or follow the designated detour to minimise disruptions. “Your cooperation is essential for the safety of all participants and the smooth operation of the event,” the Ministry of VROMI stated.

