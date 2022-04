Olivia “Singing Olivia” Murray was officially crowned Road March Queen on Tuesday night for song “Oil on Meh Skin”. Due to the very late ending of the competition last week Thursday, the St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) was unable to crown the winner. Skillful Band won best band in the Band Clash competition.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/road-march-crown