Road network repair programme continues through Nov. and Dec. | THE DAILY HERALD

A grading machine working on Grand Case Boulevard on Saturday to prepare the street for a layer of asphalt expected to be laid today, Monday. (Robert Luckock photo).

MARIGOT–With the resurfacing of Grand Case Boulevard expected to be completed with a layer of asphalt today, Monday, the Collectivité reminded that the road repair programme continues with fifteen days of night work November 17-28.

This period will see rehabilitation of the RN7 in various locations between the Agrément roundabout and French Quarter from 9:00pm to 6:00am, and repair of the road to Cul-de-Sac.

Another period of 15 days’ work from November 30 to December 9 will be started, this time during the day from 7:00am to 4:00pm, to repair Route de Grand-Case (between the bridge and Route de l’Espérance), Route de Grand-Caye, Route de l’Espérance, Route de Coralita, Route de Colombier, Route de Friar’s Bay, and the RN7 in Belle Plaine, French Quarter.

Laying of asphalt on the RN7 from the Boulevard de Grand Case intersection to Rue des Écoles will take place on December 9 and 10 from 9:00pm to 4:00am.

As far as the general method is concerned, the perimeter covered by these road works includes all the degraded roadway sections on the RN7 and the main secondary roads, located between the border of Oyster Pond-Belle Plaine and the Agrément roundabout.

Some four teams will be deployed for the roadwork, including a team for concrete pavements and one team of inspectors from the Collectivité, all working at the same time. Three teams will be working on the asphalt-laying, either manually or with the relevant mechanical equipment.

Alternate traffic directions will be set up for all interventions (night and day), with adapted road markings and road signs. The alternating traffic phases may cause traffic slowdowns during this work, which will last several weeks. The Collectivité requests that motorists use the utmost caution and thanks them for their patience.

President Daniel Gibbs said this phase of rehabilitation of the road network comes after 36 months of intensive work to bury electrical and fibre optic networks.

These burying works are not yet all completed, but do not prevent the launch of the road renovation phase in certain sectors. It should be noted that a second phase of road rehabilitation will be launched in 2021 and will concern the southern sector (Agrément to Terres-Basses).

