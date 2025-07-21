Road resurfacing starts on Manjack Tree Drive | THE DAILY HERALD

A total of 120 metres of roadway will be resurfaced in phases.

PHILIPSBURG–The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI has announced that road resurfacing works on Manjack Tree Drive in Cole Bay will begin today, Monday, July 21.

The works are part of the ongoing Concrete Hard Surfacing Project for Secondary Roads and will be carried out by VROMI’s Department of New Works.

A total of 120 metres of roadway will be resurfaced in phases. Work will be executed in alternating sections, maintaining a minimum road width of 2.5 metres during the day to allow limited access where possible.

To facilitate the project, a half-road closure will be in effect on the first 120 metres of Manjack Tree Drive during weekday working hours, from 7:00am to 4:00pm, for approximately two weeks. Parking will be permitted along the road where space allows.

The road will be reopened to residents outside of working hours, from 4:00pm to 7:00am. However, access will be at residents’ own risk, particularly during or immediately after the concrete-pouring process. During those periods, access to some properties may be restricted for safety reasons. Emergency access will remain available at all times.

The Ministry encourages residents and road users to plan accordingly and thanks the public for their patience and cooperation as these necessary improvements are carried out.

For updates or enquiries, the public is encouraged to contact the Department of New Works at +1 (721) 542-4292 or email

