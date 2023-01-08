Road resurfacing to resume Jan. 11-18 | THE DAILY HERALD

Road resurfacing work is carried out at night. (Collectivité photo)

MARIGOT–Due to a shortage of materials, the Collectivité was unable to complete the rehabilitation work on the road network started in December. The work will therefore continue according to the following schedule:

Boulevard de France, Marigot, January 11-13; Lowlands, Baie Rouge to Baie Nettle, January 16-17; Grand Case speed bumps January 18; and Friar’s Bay Road January 18 (repair of Friar’s Bay Road to the bridge).

All the work is done at night. The Collectivité apologises for any inconvenience caused. Other road renovation phases will be implemented gradually once the fibre optic burying work is completed.

