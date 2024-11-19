Road safety alert following severe weather conditions | THE DAILY HERALD

The recent severe weather has left debris, rocks, and dirt scattered across various roads, creating hazardous driving conditions.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM is advising the public to remain cautious on the roads following the heavy rains over the weekend, which have caused significant damage to road infrastructure and disrupted traffic flow in several areas.

The recent severe weather has left debris, rocks, and dirt scattered across various roads, creating hazardous driving conditions. Clean-up efforts are underway, led by the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (VROMI), with a focus on impacted areas such as the One Tete Loke roundabout in Belair.

In some cases, main roads may need to be temporarily closed to ensure safe and efficient clean-up operations. KPSM is urging motorists to exercise patience and heightened caution while navigating the roads under these challenging conditions.

To help ensure everyone’s safety, KPSM reminds all road users to adhere to essential safety guidelines. Drivers should reduce their speed, especially when approaching clean-up zones, as road surfaces may be slippery and visibility could be reduced. Maintaining a safe following distance is also crucial, allowing for sudden stops or the possibility of unexpected debris in the road.

Additionally, it is important to follow any detours or instructions given by traffic personnel and road workers, as these measures are in place to protect both drivers and clean-up crews. By observing these guidelines, motorists can contribute to safer roads for everyone.

KPSM appreciates the public’s understanding and cooperation as the Ministry of VROMI works diligently to restore normal road conditions. “Your patience during this time will help to keep everyone safe and minimize further disruptions.” police management stated.

For updates on road closures and other developments, please monitor KPSM’s official communication channels.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/road-safety-alert-following-severe-weather-conditions