Road to Jeems project shifts into higher gear | THE DAILY HERALD

The road to Jeems after it was poured and dried in the daytime hours.

ST. EUSTATIUS–Work on the Jeems Road Project in St. Eustatius has shifted into a higher gear in the past few weeks. Statia Construction workers have been working from morning until late at night on the project, which was signed in May 2019, with the overall completion date slated for August 2020. With extra-bright lights on at night, the workers could be seen pouring cement on Wednesday, June 3, so that the work schedule could be met.

The project has run into a few delays due to materials having to be shipped to the island and other issues that cropped up before and during the execution of the road project.

The same road after cement was poured in the night.

The first section of the new road, which previously was a dirt road that went through the Farm area to Sandy Road, was poured a few weeks ago. Now the road to Jeems from Paramiraweg to the intersection with Sandy Road is being worked on.

Statia Construction also undertook the work for the Hospitainer unit that will be used for any potential corona-virus cases.

The Jeems Road Project is one of the projects currently being undertaken by the public entity St. Eustatius as part of the larger road network.

The overall road network is the result of combined efforts of the public entity, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations and the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/road-to-jeems-project-shifts-into-higher-gear