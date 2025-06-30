Roadworks on Cockspur Tree Drive commence, expected to last 2 weeks | THE DAILY HERALD

To facilitate the works, traffic on Cockspur Tree Drive will be limited to one alternating lane during working hours.

COLE BAY–The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI, through its Department of New Works, has announced that roadworks will commence on Cockspur Tree Drive in Cole Bay on Monday, June 30.

The works, which fall under the Concrete Hard Surfacing Project 2023–2024 for Side Roads, are expected to last approximately two weeks.

Construction activities will take place daily between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. and will be executed by Windward Road Infrastructure B.V. The paving will be done in sections, each approximately two metres wide, with a total of 104 metres of road set to be resurfaced.

To facilitate the works, traffic on Cockspur Tree Drive will be limited to one alternating lane during working hours. The road will be narrowed to 2.5 metres in width to accommodate construction. Parking will be permitted along the side of the road where space allows.

Outside of working hours — from 4:00pm to 7:00am — the road will be accessible to residents, though they are advised to proceed at their own risk. The Ministry has also cautioned that during and shortly after concrete pouring, access to homes along the road may be temporarily restricted. Emergency access will, however, be maintained at all times.

Residents and motorists are urged to exercise caution and to comply with any signage or guidance from road personnel. The Ministry apologizes for any inconvenience the project may cause and expresses appreciation for the public’s patience as infrastructure improvements continue in the area.

For further information or urgent concerns, the public is encouraged to contact the Department of New Works via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

or by phone at 542-4292 ext. 2388.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/roadworks-on-cockspur-tree-drive-commence-expected-to-last-2-weeks