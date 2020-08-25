Robber arrested | THE DAILY HERALD

SOUTH REWARD–Police arrested a man R.B. in South Reward on Sunday afternoon for having committed a robbery and for being in possession of a stolen vehicle.

The Prosecutor’s Office recently issued a warrant for B.’s arrest for these alleged crimes. Police caught up to B. on Sunday and arrested him without incident around 4:00pm. He was taken to the Philipsburg police station, where he is being held for questioning.

