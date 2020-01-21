Robbers strike 3 supermarkets | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The Special Robbery Unit of the St. Maarten Police Force KPSM is currently investigating three armed robberies which took place at different supermarkets on A.Th. Illidge Road around 1:30pm Saturday, January 18.

According to information received by police, two men – both around five-feet-six-inches tall and of slim build – rode up to all three supermarkets on a black scooter and robbed them in quick succession.

In all three robberies, the scooter driver remained outside on the bike while the second suspect robbed the supermarkets using a firearm. During the robberies the second man threatened the cashiers and forced them to hand over the day’s earnings.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of money from each supermarket, the robbers fled the scene on the scooter in the direction of Dutch Quarter.

“We are asking the community for any information that would possibly lead to the arrest of these culprits,” said police in a press release on Monday.

Police can be contacted via tel. 1-721-542-2222 ext. 203/204/205, or the anonymous tip line 9300. Persons with information can also send a private message to police’s Facebook Page, “Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten” or via the website www.policesxm.sx.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/robbers-strike-3-supermarkets