Robbery at Cost Pro Supermarket, two suspects escape on scooter | THE DAILY HERALD

Police officers at Cost Pro Supermarket investigating a robbery on Saturday.

MADAME ESTATE–Police were called to Cost Pro Supermarket in Madame Estate on Saturday following an armed robbery during which two men threatened cashiers at gunpoint. The suspects, described as riding a scooter, quickly fled the scene, heading toward Dutch Quarter.

The incident occurred in broad daylight, causing alarm among shoppers and staff. The two men entered the supermarket brandishing firearms and demanded money from the cash registers. After seizing an undisclosed amount of cash, they fled on a scooter waiting outside.

St. Maarten Police Force KPSM officers arrived at the scene shortly after the robbery to begin their investigation. Authorities are currently reviewing security footage and gathering witness statements to identify the suspects and track their movements.

The supermarket was closed after the robbery. Further details will be given as the investigation progresses. Anyone with information on the robbery is encouraged to contact law enforcement immediately.

