Robbery suspect arrested in foreday morning action | THE DAILY HERALD

ST. PETERS–Police arrested J.J.A. at his home on St. Peters Road around 4:30am Tuesday. He is believed to be one of three would-be robbers who shot two young men in a failed armed robbery in St. Peters sometime after midnight on March 3.

The two victims – both in their 20s – were approached by three masked men brandishing a handgun that night. The armed men threatened the victims and tried to take their personal belongings. The suspects were unsuccessful and fled the scene empty-handed, but not before firing multiple shots that struck both young men.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the victims injured and in need of urgent medical attention. They were then rushed to St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for treatment. Both victims survived the ordeal.

Police searched A.’s home in connection with the arrest and confiscated a number of undisclosed items. He has been incarcerated pending further investigation.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/robbery-suspect-arrested-in-foreday-morning-action