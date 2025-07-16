Rock Farm shooting suspect in custody following quick response from police | THE DAILY HERALD

Scene of the shooting at Rock Farm.

ANGUILLA–The Royal Anguilla Police Force (RAPF) is investigating a shooting that occurred in the Rock Farm area early on the morning of Tuesday, July 15.

At approximately 6:00 the RAPF received a report of gunshots heard in the vicinity of an apartment complex at Rock Farm. Officers were immediately dispatched to the location, where it was confirmed that three individuals had sustained non-fatal injuries. All three victims are currently receiving medical attention.

A firearm was recovered from the scene, and as a result of the RAPF’s swift response, one suspect was taken into custody in connection with the incident. Investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The Royal Anguilla Police Force is urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information that can assist in the investigation to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at +1(264)497-2333 or to submit an anonymous report.

Speaking at the scene of the crime, Superintendent Shem Wills said, “Community involvement is critical to keeping Anguilla safe. While we must protect the identity of those who assist, we thank every person who continues to stand with us in the fight against crime.”

He said that the RAPF remains committed to protecting the community and so he wanted to acknowledge the growing role of the public in helping the police. “Crime prevention is only effective when the community works with us,” he said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/rock-farm-shooting-suspect-in-custody-following-quick-response-from-police