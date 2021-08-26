Roger Lawrence sworn in as TEATT Minister | THE DAILY HERALD

New TEATT Minister Roger Lawrence.

PHILIPSBURG–Former Senior Manager of Port St. Maarten Roger Lawrence was ceremoniously sworn in as Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) at the cabinet of Governor Eugene Holiday on Thursday, August 26.

Lawrence was put forth as candidate minister by the United People’s (UP) party after former TEATT Minister Ludmila de Weever accepted her seat in Parliament.

Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs said, “I welcome Minister Lawrence to the Council of Ministers and trust that the good rapport had during the screening process will set the tone for continued cooperation and cohesion in the execution of our governing programme and the balance of this governing term.

“Government is working on its vision of a strong, unified, decisive and multi-pillar country and I look forward to the contribution of Minister Lawrence to this end with his strong work ethic, passion and experience in business.”

Lawrence said, “As an immediate order of business I will be focusing on communication, teamwork, and execution. Focusing on investment will be a top priority which is key to St. Maarten’s growth; building upon our country’s image as a reputable place where people want to travel and invest. This will involve working on the accessibility of doing business as a high priority and ensuring that the Ministry of TEATT achieves the strategic objectives of government.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/roger-lawrence-sworn-in-as-teatt-minister