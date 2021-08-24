Rogers replaces Dennis on Central Bank board | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The Joint Court of Justice temporarily appointed five Supervisory Board candidates at the Central Bank of Curaçao and St. Maarten (CBCS) that were supported by both governments, as the term for six of the seven ended per August 19. St. Maarten is keeping Ajamu Baly and Ahmed Bell, while Jason Rogers succeeds Dennis Richardson.

Curaçao will now be represented by Miroslava Wedervoort and Patrick Newton. The country’s third member Julien Lopez Ramirez stayed on, as his term does not end until next year.

Joint chairman Etienne Ys as well as Curaçao’s Jeanette Hagen and Rignaal “Jean” Fransicsa won’t be back. It was still unclear who is to replace Ys as seventh member and chair.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/rogers-replaces-dennis-on-central-bank-board