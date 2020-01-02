Roland Richardson, Emil Lee partner for reusable bags | THE DAILY HERALD

Emil Lee and Richardson share “The Kapock Tree,” which will appear on the sustainable shopping bags.

PHILIPSBURG–Former Minister and United Democrats (UD) candidate Emil Lee has teamed up with renowned island artist Roland Richardson on what he calls “another win-win partnership” that will promote his candidacy and at the same time support local arts and culture and encourage environmental sustainability.

Lee will feature artwork contributed by Richardson on reusable shopping bags that he has been distributing over the past weeks.

“While our election season is short, our communities are flooded with campaign materials from dozens of candidates. This exciting project will showcase Richardson’s beautiful work to many on the island who may not otherwise see it, through a treasured keepsake, will reduce plastic and paper use, thereby eliminating additional garbage in the dump, while serving as promotional materials for Lee’s parliamentary bid,” it was stated in a press release on Thursday.

Richardson’s family’s French Caribbean heritage dates back to the 1700s on the island. “He and his wife Laura Richardson hope this season’s elections bring peace and stability to the island, and sincerely support Lee’s efforts to contribute his valuable experience to the betterment of our community,” the release said.

“Emil communicates a simple, sensitive message on the bags: ‘Because I care.’ This is what we need most. An individual’s care and commitment are the most valuable resources to us all. We hope everyone enjoys this lovely limited-edition gift and proudly carries it as their statement that they care, too,” Richardson was quoted as saying in the release.

“I am grateful to Roland and Laura for combining their passion for environment and art with their support during this campaign, including the permission to use his stunning piece ‘The Kapock Tree’ in this project. For Roland, who has committed his life to communicating through art, I am deeply honoured that he is helping me to communicate my message in this manner,” Lee said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93703-roland-richardson-emil-lee-partner-for-reusable-bags