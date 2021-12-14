Romance movie being filmed in St. Maarten | THE DAILY HERALD

Silver Peak Production is seen filming in Oh My Goddess! Ladies’ Boutique on Old Street.

PHILIPSBURG–Silver Peak Production based in Utah, United States (US), is currently on the island filming a full-length romance movie titled “The Beauty and the Billionaire”, a take-off of “Beauty and the Beast”.

The production company has been in St. Maarten since December 6.

Silver Peak will be filming over a period of two weeks in several locations, one of which was an extended scene at Oh My Goddess! Ladies’ Boutique on Old Street in Philipsburg. Several scenes were also shot on historic Old Street, so colourful with its lion flags and iconic yellow car.

Other locations on the Dutch side will include the Mullet Bay golf course, Maho Beach, and Indigo Bay Restaurant, plus others in French St. Martin as well.

Silver Peak said it chose the island because it was both tourist- and business-friendly and was more easily accessible during COVID-19 than other islands.

The movie should be completed and available for viewing in five months.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/romance-movie-being-filmed-in-st-maarten