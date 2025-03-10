VROMI launches erosion project, announces temporary road closure | THE DAILY HERALD

In red is the section that is closed off temporarily starting today, Monday, March 10.

PHILIPSBURG–A section of Ebenezer Road at the intersection of W.R. Plantz Road and Johannes C. Paap Road will be closed temporarily. The closure, effective from today, Monday, March 10, to Wednesday, April 9, is necessary to facilitate the Hillside Stabilization Project, aimed at addressing severe erosion in the area.

The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI announced the project in response to the ongoing deterioration of the Ebenezer Trench, which has led to infrastructure collapse and increased flood risks for residents.

Reports dating back to 2010 highlighted concerns about excavation practices, with further complaints in 2020 and 2021 regarding hillside erosion and falling soil. The situation worsened in August 2024 when heavy rains from a tropical storm caused a septic tank and cistern of a Valley Estate residence to collapse into a neighbouring yard below.

VROMI Minister Patrice Gumbs has prioritised the issue since taking office in June 2024, finalising a long-stalled trench maintenance tender in August and commissioning assessments that concluded in February 2025. The stabilisation project will begin with Phase One, establishing a staging area for equipment and debris removal. Phase Two will involve direct interventions to reinforce the hillside against further erosion and prevent future landslides.

Gumbs emphasised the importance of sound spatial planning in mitigating such issues and assured that civil works permits and ongoing inspections will guide the process. He thanked Ebenezer residents for their patience and trust, while apologising for any inconvenience caused by the necessary road closure.

For further enquiries, the public can contact VROMI PR & Communication at +1-721-523-0056 or via email at

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/romi-launches-erosion-project-announces-temporary-road-closure