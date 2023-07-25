Ronald Halman appointed St Maarten’s  rep. on Trust Fund Steering Committee | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Former Country Manager of Orco Bank in St. Maarten Ronald Halman has been appointed as St. Maarten’s representative on the Trust Fund Steering Committee.His appointment became effective as of July 1, 2023.

Halman replaces former Prime Minister Marcel Gumbs, who resigned as the St. Maarten Representative on the Trust Fund Steering Committee effective June 1, 2023. Gumbs tendered his resignation in a letter to Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs dated April 2 ,2023.

“It is a great honour to be appointed as the St. Maarten representative on the Trust Fund Steering Committee and I thank honourable Prime Minister Jacobs and the Council of Ministers for this opportunity to contribute to country St. Maarten in this capacity,” Halman told The Daily Herald on Tuesday.

“I am looking forward to working with the NRPB [National Recovery Programme Bureau ] team, the Work Bank, the Representatives of the Netherlands and the other stakeholders to continue the success of the Trust Fund programmes in the interest of St. Maarten,” stated Halman.

Former representative Gumbs was appointed to the Steering Committee by Ministerial Decree, dated June 8, 2018 and as of May 1, 2018, he was appointed by former Prime Minister Leona Marlin, as representative of Sint Maarten in the Steering Committee of the Trust Fund.

In his resignation letter, Gumbs said the Steering Committee was meant to guide the projects and funding managed by the World Bank for the recovery of the country after Hurricane Irma.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/ronald-halman-appointed-st-maarten-s-rep-on-trust-fund-steering-committee