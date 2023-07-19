Rosalie Patrick crowned Miss St. Eustatius 2023 | THE DAILY HERALD

First runner-up Kishauna McDonald, Miss St. Eustatius Rosalie Patrick and second runner-up Juvelle Maduro after the crowning.

ST. EUSTATIUS–Clad in a stunning beaded red gown with a daring side slit and an accent at the top, Rosalie Patrick was crowned Miss St Eustatius 2023 during the Miss St. Eustatius Senior Queen Show at Ernest “Mike” van Puttten Youth Centre/Lion’s Den on Saturday, July 8.

Patrick won the pageant with 932 points and also won the Miss Amity, Best Speech, Best Talent and Best Interview segments. She was crowned by Government Commissioner Alida Francis.

First runner-up went to Kishauna McDonald who amassed 872 points and second runner-up to Juvelle Maduro with 826 points. McDonald also won Miss Photogenic, Best Creative Wear and Best Evening Wear.

As winner, Patrick received US $1,500, a five-day cruise, and a round-trip ticket. McDonald won $1,200 and Maduro won $800.

From left: Judges Mirella Thijm, Estika Halley and Shanice Powell-Hodge, with Jeannette Farrell-Philip.

The general theme of the pageant was mental health. Contestants spoke candidly about the topic of mental health, especially the new queen who talked openly about being teased and bullied for having sclerosis.

A large crowd turned out to see the young ladies compete in the various segments. There were a number of performances to entertain the audience during intermissions. The event was judged by Mirella Thijm, Estika Halley and Shanice Powell-Hodge.

From left: Second runner-up Juvelle Maduro, Miss St. Eustatius Rosalie Patrick and first runner-up Kishauna McDonald during their introduction on stage.

The pageant was hosted by Chwrn Entertainment. Sjahairah “Lady Shortah” Fleming and Ishn Courtar were the MCs of the event.

Show organiser Sherees Timber that she was extremely proud of the contestants. Timber said she had chosen the topic mental health for this year’s pageant “because of how imperative the conversation and discussion needs to be had and because of the lack of support and help that we have in our community.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/rosalie-patrick-crowned-miss-st-eustatius-2023