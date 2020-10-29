Rotary Anguilla holds 1st Pink Fashion Show | THE DAILY HERALD

Some of the models at the Fashion Show.

ANGUILLA–The Rotary Club of Anguilla in honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month partnered with several organisations and persons within the community to put on a Pink Fashion Show on Saturday, October 24. The theme of the event was “Think Pink, Wear Pink”. The attendees were all asked to wear pink clothing in support of brave persons who have been diagnosed with and have valiantly faced the disease.

The venue was Coyaba Villa that was adorned with pink and provided a relaxing atmosphere for all attendees. The Fashion Show included designs by TheoChris, Nvie Boutique and Star quality designs. During the show there were testimonials from representatives from the Women with Heart Foundation and the Cancer Society.

Attendees expressed that they had a wonderful time and it was all to support the Anguilla Cancer Society and other important projects in the community. The Rotary Club is appreciative of the generosity and support of the businesses and persons within the community. “Breast cancer does not pause for pandemics, and we should not either. Together with our partners and supporters we are more committed than ever to providing help and inspiring hope to those affected by breast cancer,” President Shameica Hodge said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/rotary-anguilla-holds-1st-pink-fashion-show