Rotary Club gives funds for 28 school uniforms | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Past District Governor Louis Wever, Acting Director of Foundation Judicial Institutes Cynthia Filemon, President Yvette Hart, Rotarian Amanda Wever and Behavioral Specialist Helen Goemans.

PHILIPSBURG–The Rotary Club of St. Maarten-Mid Isle has donated funds to purchase school uniforms for various students on the island.

The donation was made to the Foundation Judicial Institutes St. Maarten after its Acting Director, Cynthia Filemon-Clarke, approached the club for help. Filemon-Clarke expressed concern over the lack of necessary apparel to prepare students for the new school year, especially those in foster care who often face numerous and challenging obstacles.

In response to Rotary International’s theme for this year, “Create Hope in the World,” the Mid Isle President, Yvette Hart, and her club purchased a gift certificate valued at 28 school uniforms from one of the leading uniform establishments on the island. The donation is part of Rotary’s long history of helping those in need, including children and youth in foster care on St. Maarten, Filemon-Clarke stated.

