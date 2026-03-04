Rotary Club Mid Isle gifts books for children to J&IS | THE DAILY HERALD

Members of the Rotary Club of Sint Maarten-Mid Isle and representatives of J&IS during the book donation.

CUL DE SAC–The Rotary Club of St. Maarten–Mid Isle has donated a collection of children’s books to Judicial & Institutional Services (J&IS), supporting youth development and literacy initiatives within the institution’s care programs.

The handover took place on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. The donation includes a range of storybooks and educational materials intended for children connected to the Court of Guardianship, Foster Care, and other J&IS-supervised services.

According to J&IS, the books will be integrated into reading sessions, therapeutic activities, and family support programs. The institution currently oversees 17 children at the New Start for Children’s Foundation and 10 children at the J&IS Youth Residential Home.

Representatives of the Rotary Club reaffirmed their commitment to community service and youth empowerment during the brief presentation ceremony. A club representative said the initiative reflects Rotary’s dedication to making a positive impact in the lives of children by encouraging imagination, learning, and emotional growth.

J&IS officials expressed appreciation for the donation, describing it as a meaningful contribution to the continued development and resilience of the youth in their care.

The initiative forms part of ongoing efforts across St. Maarten to strengthen literacy, emotional well-being, and educational opportunities for children.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/rotary-club-mid-isle-gifts-books-for-children-to-j-is