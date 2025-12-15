Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset brings Christmas cheer to children in hospital | THE DAILY HERALD

Members of Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset personally delivered gifts to the hospital.

COLE BAY–Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset, with support from Kooyman, is spreading holiday cheer this Christmas season by bringing comfort and joy to young patients at St. Maarten Medical Center’s Pediatric Ward.

As part of the initiative, members of the Learning Unlimited Interact Club collected and gift-wrapped more than 20 presents for children of various ages. The Interactors personally delivered the gifts to the hospital, adding a special touch to the effort and helping to brighten what can be a challenging time for hospitalized children and their families.

Club President Alex Pierre said the initiative reflects the club’s commitment to community service. “It brings great cheer for us as a club to serve the community. We find joy in helping to create a Christmas atmosphere for those who may feel down while spending the holidays in the hospital,” Pierre said.

In addition to the paediatric outreach, the Rotary Club also presented a decorated Christmas tree to the Maternity Ward at Louis Constant Fleming Hospital on the French side of the island. Hospital staff expressed their appreciation, noting that the festive gesture helped bring warmth and holiday spirit to the department.

Service Project Chair Jamila Boirard described the project as especially meaningful. “Christmas is about giving and lifting spirits. This Christmas Cheer initiative truly reflects the season, and I am extremely grateful to Kooyman for supporting us and helping make it possible,” she said.

Michele Korteweg of Kooyman noted that the company is pleased to support community organizations each year by providing fresh-cut Christmas trees. “We receive many requests and try to spread joy among different organizations. The Rotary’s efforts reach both the Dutch and French sides, and benefit both youth and adults, so we are happy to collaborate,” Korteweg said.

Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset said it remains committed to serving the community through initiatives that bring comfort, joy, and hope, especially during the holiday season.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/rotary-club-of-st-martin-sunset-brings-christmas-cheer-to-children-in-hospital