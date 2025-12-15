Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset donates bili blanket to SMMC pediatric department | THE DAILY HERALD

Rotary Club President Alex Pierre (right) said it was an honour to donate the bili blanket on behalf of the club.

CAY HILL–In recognition of Rotary International Disease Prevention and Treatment Month, the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset has donated a Bili Blanket to the Paediatric Department of the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC), reinforcing the club’s commitment to its motto, Service Above Self.

The donation, made possible through a Rotary District Grant for the 2024–2025 Rotary year, was formally handed over earlier this month. A Bili Blanket is a soft, therapeutic phototherapy device used to treat infants with jaundice, allowing newborns to receive essential light therapy while remaining comfortably wrapped. The device helps reduce stress and anxiety, promotes a sense of security, and supports overall infant well-being during treatment and recovery.

Representing SMMC at the handover, Sheryl Carty expressed heartfelt appreciation for the Rotary Club’s continued support of the hospital and its patients.

“The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset is truly a God-sent organization. They continuously help us make our patients’ recovery and well-being more comfortable,” Carty said. “We are proud of this club and deeply grateful for their generosity and unwavering commitment to our community.”

Rotary Club President Alex Pierre said the donation reflects the club’s ongoing focus on community care, particularly for the island’s youngest and most vulnerable residents.

“It is an honour to make this presentation on behalf of our club,” Pierre stated. “Caring for our community is our number one mission, and we remain committed to ensuring that our children receive comfort, hope, and support during difficult moments.”

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset also extended its appreciation to The Rotary Foundation and Rotary District 7020’s Foundation Committee for approving the grant that made the donation possible.

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset meets on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at Carl & Sons from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Persons interested in learning more about the club or becoming involved in its community service initiatives can follow the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset on social media or contact the club via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/rotary-club-of-st-martin-sunset-donates-bili-blanket-to-smmc-pediatric-department