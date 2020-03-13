Rotary Mid Isle delights seniors with lunch in ‘Rotary has heart’ project | THE DAILY HERALD

Seniors enjoying their pre-valentine lunch.

PHILIPSBURG–The Rotary Club of St. Maarten-Mid Isle organized its “Rotary Has Heart” project, serving seniors at the Community Outreach Mentorship and Empowerment Foundation (COME Center) a pre-Valentine’s luncheon.

Each year the Mid Isle organize a “Rotary Has Heart” project, on or around Valentine’s Day. “The project is first and foremost an effort to put food on an empty plate, to fill an empty stomach, to bring a ray of hope to the hungry,” said rotary in a press release on Thursday.

The COME Center currently caters to the community of St. Maarten with an Adult Literacy Programme twice weekly, a Senior Citizens in Action twice a week and a feeding programme five days each week. In addition, they do counselling whenever the need arises and a sewing programme at various times in the year, according to the release.

“This luncheon for the seniors was made possible by the Rotarians of Mid Isle and Pierre Ferland of Pineapple Pete who returned the check presented to him when he was awarded with the Mid Isle vocational award in January,” said the club.

The Rotary Club of St. Maarten-Mid Isle meets Tuesday at 7:30pm at Pineapple Pete in Simpson Bay.

For more information persons can contact rotarysxm.mi@gmail.com

document.getElementById(‘cloakd881f4ce4388e00f2c596d1d2e09f873’).innerHTML = ”;

var prefix = ‘ma’ + ‘il’ + ‘to’;

var path = ‘hr’ + ‘ef’ + ‘=’;

var addyd881f4ce4388e00f2c596d1d2e09f873 = ‘rotarysxm.mi’ + ‘@’;

addyd881f4ce4388e00f2c596d1d2e09f873 = addyd881f4ce4388e00f2c596d1d2e09f873 + ‘gmail’ + ‘.’ + ‘com’;

var addy_textd881f4ce4388e00f2c596d1d2e09f873 = ‘rotarysxm.mi’ + ‘@’ + ‘gmail’ + ‘.’ + ‘com’;document.getElementById(‘cloakd881f4ce4388e00f2c596d1d2e09f873’).innerHTML += ‘<a ‘ + path + ‘\” + prefix + ‘:’ + addyd881f4ce4388e00f2c596d1d2e09f873 + ‘\’>’+addy_textd881f4ce4388e00f2c596d1d2e09f873+'<\/a>’;

or visit the Facebook page Rotary Club of St. Maarten-Mid Isle.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/rotary-mid-isle-delights-seniors-with-lunch-in-rotary-has-heart-project