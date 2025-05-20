Rotary Sunrise and SXM DOET bring national flower to schools | THE DAILY HERALD

Pupils and volunteers at four schools planted the vibrant yellow sage.

PHILIPSBURG–The Rotary Club of Saint Martin Sunrise partnered with SXM DOET to bring the national flower, the vibrant yellow sage (Lantana camara), to life at four primary schools across the island.

Pupils and volunteers gathered at the Methodist Agogic Center (MAC) Rev. John A. Gumbs Campus, MAC Browlia F. Maillard Campus, Marie Genevieve de Weever School and Sister Borgia Primary School to plant the striking yellow blooms in their school gardens. Far more than a beautification exercise, the initiative served as a hands-on lesson in environmental stewardship and national identity.

Although most pupils were familiar with the yellow sage by name, many had never seen the flower in real life. This realisation added depth to the experience, sparking curiosity, wonder and a newfound connection to the island’s natural heritage.

Before the planting began, pupils participated in interactive discussions on the ecological and cultural importance of the yellow sage. They learned how the plant contributes to biodiversity by attracting essential pollinators such as bees and butterflies, critical to maintaining a healthy environment.

“It’s more than just beautifying our schools,” said Rotary Sunrise Environmental Director Malcolm Jacques. “By planting our national flower, we are restoring habitats, reviving cultural identity and nurturing a connection between students and the environment. Take care of it and it will reward you with vibrant yellow blossoms.”

Rotary Sunrise expressed its sincere gratitude to SXM DOET for its annual contributions to the community and the partnerships it fosters across civil society. Special recognition was given to SXM DOET representative Lisa Adams, whose dedicated support was instrumental to the project’s success.

The club also thanked the management and staff of all participating schools for their collaboration and continued support in fostering a more sustainable and connected generation.

