Rotary Sunset to host virtual Reading Slumber Fun Event | THE DAILY HERALD

The ‘slumber party’ themed event promotes the importance of reading.

PHILIPSBURG–Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset will be hosting its fourth annual Reading Slumber Fun Event on Friday September 24. The “slumber party” themed event promotes the importance of reading through dramatic storytelling, puppet shows and educational and interactive games.

The event will kick off at 7:00pm sharp on the virtual platform Zoom and is scheduled to last three hours. This year’s Reading Slumber Fun promises to be one for the record books as the club takes its popular and most-talked-about slumber party online for the second time. The theme of this year’s event is “Jungle Book” and children of all ages are asked to get their pajamas, pillows, and blankets ready for a fun-filled evening of live storytelling, literacy games and giveaways

The month of September is recognised by Rotary Clubs worldwide as Basic Education, Literacy and New Generations Month, when Rotary Clubs focus on advocating the importance of basic education and literacy through various projects and literacy programmes.

The fourth annual Reading Slumber Fun event will feature some dynamic local readers and storytellers and will conclude with the viewing of a movie. All participants are asked to login to the Zoom meeting using ID # 992 348 5801 (no password required).

To keep the virtual event interactive and engaging, all participants will be required to have their cameras turned on. Any participant with their camera off will be removed. The event is absolutely free of charge. Children are asked to bring their happy smiles and enthusiasm to make this event a success.

“All you got to do is look for the bare necessities, the simple bare necessities. Forget about your worries and your strife.” – Baloo.

Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset is asking children of all ages to join it for a fun-filled evening where they can journey across the world with their vivid imaginations.

For more information, persons can email the club via

, call 721-587-4193 or visit the club’s Facebook page at Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/rotary-sunset-to-host-virtual-reading-slumber-fun-event