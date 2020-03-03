Rotating presence | THE DAILY HERALD

The transfer from the Dutch Army’s old “Company in the West” to the new one took place in Curaçao on Friday, February 28. Major Sjoerd Moerkerken of the departing company reflected positively on the unit’s past four months in the Caribbean region.

“We have been able to support the countries in the Caribbean … and contribute to security. I look back to a great time in which we learned a lot and can certainly take this experience into account for upcoming assignments or missions,” said Moerkerken. The incoming company, known as the “King’s company”, was formerly commanded by the then-Prince William of Orange during his military training.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/rotating-presence