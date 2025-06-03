Round-the-Island boat race attracts large crowds | THE DAILY HERALD

Start of the Round-the-Island race from Sandy Ground.

ANGUILLA–On Anguilla Day, following the parade at Webster Park, the Premier’s Cup Boat Race took place around the island. Ten boats left Sandy Ground at exactly 11:00am and the first boat returned to Sandy Ground at 5:00pm. It was a long and exciting race with several changes in the lead even up to the last. The enthusiastic supporters followed the race from the land and the sea.

In first place was “Light and Peace”, followed by “Real Deal”, “De Wizard”, “Speed and Comfort” and the “Sonic”. The first place winner was awarded EC $10,000, second prize was $8,500, third gained $7,500, fourth $6,500 and fifth $5,500. The other participating boats, “De Chan”, “Bush Boyz”, “Satellite”, “Justice”, and “UFO”, each received $3,000.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/round-the-island-boat-race-attracts-large-crowds